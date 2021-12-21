The pandemic has Jenna Dewan’s wedding plans on hold.

Appearing Tuesday on E! News’ “Daily Pop”, the “Step Up” star was asked about her wedding to fiancé Steve Kazee.

She revealed that the couple have “kind of paused” wedding planning “only in the sense of, ‘Here we are again!’ you know?”

“Can we gather, how safe is it?” Dewan said, referencing the surge in COVID cases due to the Omicron variant. “So we’re going to take our time, we’re not rushing and we’re going to see kind of how the next year shakes out and go from there.”

“I want to be able to plan a beautiful get-together, whether it’s small, medium or big, but the world has some other plans at the moment,” Dewan added. “It is what it is…We’ll get there when we get there.”

In February 2020, Dewan and Kazee welcomed their first child together, Callum.

Last week the couple went on a getaway for Dewan’s birthday, enjoying some tropical sun.

“One of my favourite places in all of the land are these hot springs, and had like a fun weekend away,” she said of the vacation. “We haven’t had one really, honestly, since quarantine and covid and baby. And so we were clearly living our best life.”