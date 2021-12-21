Tayshia Adams is keeps safe and skipping the big “After the Final Rose” special.

In an Instagram Story posted Tuesday evening, the “Bachelorette” co-host announced that she won’t be appearing in the live post-season wrap-up after being exposed to COVID.

READ MORE: ‘Bachelorette’ Michelle Young Talks ‘Grading Papers’ For 5th Graders Before Going On ‘Kimmel’

“It’s a little crazy here in New York and I was recently exposed [to COVID-19] so just as an abundance of caution, for Michelle to have her night, as well as Kaitlyn [Bristowe] and all the crew to produce this live finale tonight, I will not be there in person,” the 31-year-old said. “But that does not mean I will not be turning in and enjoying it all.”

Before the announcement, Adams did tease that the season finale, airing Tuesday night, is “absolutely crazy,” adding, “I was there in person for the finale, and it’s one you do not want to miss.”

READ MORE: ‘The Bachelorette: Men Tell All’: Tayshia Adams Leaves The Stage In Tears After Discussing Zac Clark Split

She also wrote in another Instagram Story post, “@kaitlynbristowe love you so much, I’m there in spirit! I’ve cried a lot about not being there tonight but gotta make sure my @bachelornation fam stays safe & healthy.”

Adams has co-hosted “The Bachelorette” seasons 17 and 18 with fellow former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.