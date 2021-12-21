Click to share this via email

Nash Grier is expecting baby No. 2!

The YouTuber and former Vine star shared the news on Twitter that he and fiancée Taylor Giavasis will be welcoming their second child together.

Our little family is getting bigger ✨ pic.twitter.com/HTlrly6ZMd — Nash Grier (@Nashgrier) December 21, 2021

Giavasis also shared the news in a video on TikTok, using custom scratchers to reveal to friends Stassie Karanikolaou and Noelia Ramirez that she is pregnant.

The two friends scratched the cards revealing the words, “We’re having a baby,” which after a moment of confusion led to them screaming in delight.

On Instagram, Giavasis shared a series of maternity photos.

“omgggggg yay!!!!! congrats 😍,” wrote “Twilight” star Ashley Greene in the comments.

Grier and Giavasis welcomed their first child, Malaki, in September 2019.