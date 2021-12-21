The next big “Star Wars” series is all for the fans.

Appearing on the “Just for Variety” podcast, “Pen15” co-star Maya Erskine talked about her “speck” of a role in the upcoming Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, starring Ewan McGregor.

Erskine, who was on the podcast with her “Pen15” co-star Anna Konkle, revealed that the new series will feature a number of real “Star Wars” superfans as extras.

“The extras were incredible on the set, and a lot of them were mega ‘Star Wars’ fans,” Erskine said.

“One guy, he was so nice and he lifted up his sleeves and had ‘Star Wars’ tattoos over his whole body,” she continued. “And they build droids. There are lot of ‘Star Wars’ fans that build droids, and then the production companies will rent [them] from the fans.”

Talking about her experience on the show, Erskine said, “I got to bring my baby to set. I wanted to wrap him in a shawl and have him pass as an extra in ‘Star Wars.’”

The actress welcomed her first child with “This Is Us” star Michael Angarano earlier this year.

Erskine also joked about getting an Obi-Wan tattoo, “on my a**”

As for details about the actual show, the actress couldn’t spill any secrets, but she said, “Deborah Chow is an amazing director. The cast was incredible. It was so fun to do.”

She added, “My brother, who’s a mega fan, was like, ‘If you don’t take this, I will disown you. You have to be part of this universe.’”