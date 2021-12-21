Click to share this via email

Everyone’s favourite Momager is getting nostalgic for Christmas.

On Tuesday, Kris Jenner shared a series of throwback photos on Instagram of her kids as little kids, all decked for the holidays.

The photos include Rob and Khloe Kardashian sitting in some child-sized toy trucks, Kylie Jenner sitting on Santa’s lap, Kim, Rob, Kourtney and Khloe on a carousel and more.

Kourtney’s boyfriend Travis Barker commented on the slideshow with a heart emoji.

The family is all expected to celebrate the holidays together at Kris’s annual Christmas party.

E! News reported over the weekend that Kim and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson are both planning to be at the big bash.