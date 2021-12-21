The success of “Squid Game” has taken a toll on at least one of its stars.

In an interview with Korean outlet Star News, actress Hoyeon Jung addressed fan concerns about her apparent weight loss since the premiere of the show.

READ MORE: ‘Squid Game’ Creator Confirms Sequel, Says First Season Almost Ended Very Differently

Jung explained, as translated by allkpop, that she “didn’t even have any time to eat” amid her busy schedule promoting the show in the United States.

“So, I lost way too much weight,” she said. “All the clothes that used to fit me when I first came her [to America] are too loose now.”

READ MORE: First Look At ‘Silent Sea’, Netflix Sci-Fi Thriller Featuring ‘Squid Game’ Stars

Earlier this month, speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Jung said, “I lost 6 pounds in a week when it became successful. I couldn’t eat — it wasn’t stress, I just didn’t know this feeling. ‘What’s going on out there, who am I?’ I was kind of losing myself.”