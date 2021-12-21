A career in Hollywood could be in Ava Phillippe’s future.

In an interview with E! News, the 22-year-old student and daughter of Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon talked about whether she’ll follow in her parents’ career footsteps.

“My parents have always encouraged me to choose the path that’s right for me and, you know, guide me along the way to make better choices than I might make,” she said.

“I’m so grateful for that,” she added. “That is such a privilege to have parents that support you in that way and to want you to be who you truly are meant to be. So I think I’m trying to do that.”

On whether she would like to go into acting, Ava said it’s not “out of the question.”

She explained, “I’m not so sure on where I’m going yet. hat’s kind of what I’m trying to figure out in this stage of my life, what’s the right fit for me and what’s going to do the best for others within that context, and what can I be most impactful with.”