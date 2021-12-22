Spoiler alert: Don’t read if you haven’t seen the season 18 finale of “The Bachelorette”.

The “Bachelorette” three-hour long finale was as eventful as ever Tuesday.

Bosses had to step in mid-show and make some changes after Twitter users commented on the fact that the studio audience weren’t wearing masks despite the surge in Omicron cases.

Social media users were quick to comment after host Kaitlyn Bristowe kicked off the evening live from the studio, with her usual co-host Tayshia Adams being forced to give the show a miss after being exposed to COVID-19, Yahoo! reported.

Bristowe later addressed the mask criticism, telling viewers: “We have seen a lot of chatter online, so just so we’re clear, everyone around me has tested negative.

“But just to exercise additional caution, our audience will remain masked throughout the rest of the show.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe. Credit: ABC/Christopher Willard

Audience members were then masked for the “After the Final Rose” bit of the night, but fans still pointed out that guests on the show were not wearing face coverings.

Seriously shocked #TheBachelorette made everyone put masks on halfway through the show 😂 Like try harder to pretend you care about covid pic.twitter.com/iAxSeB1Pb8 — Jessica Thomas (@jess_n_thomas) December 22, 2021

@BacheloretteABC Why is no one in the live audience wearing masks? We’re I. The middle of an escalating pandemic! — newbeginnings (@newbegi59152007) December 22, 2021

LOL YALL DID THE FIRST 39 MINUTES OF THE SHOW WITH NO MASK, AND NOW YALL HAVE THE AUDIENCE PUT MASKS ON? #TheBachelorette — the grinch who stole thickness (@heybri_) December 22, 2021

Everyone sitting in the audience has to wear masks, except for the special guests…who are sitting in the same audience…because that makes sense @BacheloretteABC #TheBacheloretteFinale — 𓎂𝕂 𝕒 𝕥 𝕚 𝕍 𝕒 𝕟 𝕄 𝕖 𝕥 𝕖 𝕣 𓎂 (@notkkatiee) December 22, 2021

So hold up…why did the first part of @BacheloretteABC Finale have the audience in no masks, but the ATFR had everyone in masks? Was that a different audience? Was it not filmed live? What the heck? #TheBachelorette — DJ Jenkins (@DJJenkins) December 22, 2021

So @ABC @ABCBachelorette allowed a full live studio audience in sit together in the studio un-masked — even though there is a #MASK mandate in #CA. Then halfway into show had them don masks?#ABC does some dicey things, but this is a top-contender for 1st. #TheBachelorette — @amys_bus_ticket 🌊#PaperBallots (@amys_bus_ticket) December 22, 2021

Soooo… whole audience needed to wear masks but Serena, joe, Becca and Thomas didn’t have to? 🧐🧐 ok, guess bachelor nation d list celebs are immune from COVID lol. #TheBachelorette — Sophia Greene (@hell0_itsme) December 22, 2021

Viewers watched Tuesday as Michelle Young gave her final rose, making the difficult decision between her final two suitors: Nayte Olukoya and Brandon Jones.

When it came time to choose, both men picked out engagement rings, but unfortunately for Jones, he was sent home.

Olukoya then got down on one knee to propose, and Young joyfully accepted.