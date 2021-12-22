Spoiler alert: Don’t read if you haven’t seen the season 18 finale of “The Bachelorette”.

The “Bachelorette” three-hour long finale was as eventful as ever Tuesday.

Bosses had to step in mid-show and make some changes after Twitter users commented on the fact that the studio audience weren’t wearing masks despite the surge in Omicron cases.

Social media users were quick to comment after host Kaitlyn Bristowe kicked off the evening live from the studio, with her usual co-host Tayshia Adams being forced to give the show a miss after being exposed to COVID-19, Yahoo! reported.

Bristowe later addressed the mask criticism, telling viewers: “We have seen a lot of chatter online, so just so we’re clear, everyone around me has tested negative.

“But just to exercise additional caution, our audience will remain masked throughout the rest of the show.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe. Credit: ABC/Christopher Willard
Audience members were then masked for the “After the Final Rose” bit of the night, but fans still pointed out that guests on the show were not wearing face coverings.

Viewers watched Tuesday as Michelle Young gave her final rose, making the difficult decision between her final two suitors: Nayte Olukoya and Brandon Jones.

When it came time to choose, both men picked out engagement rings, but unfortunately for Jones, he was sent home.

Olukoya then got down on one knee to propose, and Young joyfully accepted.