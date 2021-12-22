Cardi B is jumping to Lil’ Kim’s defence.

Kim recently dropped her holiday single “Big Santa Papi” from the soundtrack to Nick Cannon’s “Miracles Across 125th Street”.

However, some of the lyrics received backlash from fans.

The musician raps, “If you throw some dollars at me / I’ma make it clap.”

Cardi then defended the rapper on Twitter, insisting she’s “tired” of the criticism, calling it “heartbreaking.”

She also called Kim a “real f**kin’ legend.”

Cardi then explained why she hasn’t yet collaborated with Lil’ Kim: