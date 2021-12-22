Cardi B is jumping to Lil’ Kim’s defence.

Kim recently dropped her holiday single “Big Santa Papi” from the soundtrack to Nick Cannon’s “Miracles Across 125th Street”.

However, some of the lyrics received backlash from fans.

1) the song is called “big santa papi”. 2) this is a role lil’ kim is playing in a comedy film. her character is eccentric and over the top and she did an amazing job playing her. but here y’all go posting this without context to try and get her dragged. i can’t stand y’all. https://t.co/NqXfBzF3Vn — norris jay (@thenorrisjay) December 21, 2021

I’m not gonna hold u I don’t wanna hear or see lil kim singing about no Santa papi and bustin it open on a bed . Bitch u gave us hardcore have some respect for yourself ! — Bobby Axelrod (@Veedagawd) December 21, 2021

Lil kim and this santa papi video ……. ENUFF It's embarrassing atp — 〽️r. Go Up (@CopeSayWhaaa) December 21, 2021

Lil Kim really tried w that Santa Papi shit🤣🤣🤣🥴💩 — ny (@_nyhaaa) December 21, 2021

lil Kim can’t be serious with this Santa Papi song — soul. (@nottodayyoubum) December 21, 2021

READ MORE: Cardi B Dolls Won’t Be Released After Manufacturing, Shipping Delays Due To COVID

The musician raps, “If you throw some dollars at me / I’ma make it clap.”

READ MORE: Cardi B Wants To Go Vegan After Lingering Stomach Virus Symptoms

Cardi then defended the rapper on Twitter, insisting she’s “tired” of the criticism, calling it “heartbreaking.”

She also called Kim a “real f**kin’ legend.”

I’m tired of it and it’s heartbreaking…She’s is so sweet ,supportive and a REAL FUCKIN LEGEND ..I remember when I used to beef wit bitches and I used to put on my MySpace her song FUCK YOU!😂I think it gotta be these 2000’s born kids on this app that don’t know about shit! https://t.co/s2ZkCgJLnx — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 21, 2021

Cardi then explained why she hasn’t yet collaborated with Lil’ Kim: