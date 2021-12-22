“Wheel of Fortune” viewers were unimpressed once again Tuesday night.

Contestant Charlene Rubush went into the bonus round with $16,500, before being faced with a puzzle in the “What Are You Doing?” category, Yahoo! reported.

She then guessed, “Choosing the right card,” before saying “Choosing the right… word,” which was the actual answer, after pausing for a few seconds.

Host Pat Sajak said, “You know, this one’s tough, because you said all the right words, including the word ‘word’ but, as you know, it’s gotta be more or less continuous.

“We’ll allow for a little pause but not four or five seconds. I’m sorry. You did a good job in getting it, but we can’t give you the prize, and it was the Audi.”

Viewers insisted the decision was a little harsh.

Come on @WheelofFortune, the woman literally chose the right word. Give her the car. pic.twitter.com/aAaMyFeEZl — Alex Jacob (@whoisalexjacob) December 22, 2021

@Audi can you please give this contestant the car she deserves. She won on @WheelofFortune and Pat denied her. I am no longer a “wheel watcher” because of this. — Mr. Anxious (@Anxious440) December 22, 2021

AUDI? be the bigger person and give that lady her car. Thank you. — Monique Caron-Krug (@MoniqueGCaron) December 22, 2021

@WheelofFortune well we had a good run. I won't watch the show anymore. That lady won the AUDI, she answered the phrase within the timeframe allowed. You have hidden rules, fake show. Ill never watch again (unless she gets the AUDI ANNND the rule changes) — Dan Bailey (@MIJagsfan) December 22, 2021

@WheelofFortune outrage….should they change this rule…should the lady get the Audi Q3? https://t.co/Hk4UavJ6J7 — 🎤⚡️🦞JJ Hayes 🎧🎙 (@JJOnKFDI) December 22, 2021

@Audi you seen that girl get screwed on @WheelofFortune ? She earned that car. Give her an #audi for Christmas. #MerryChristmas — B.M.W. (@princessofdoge) December 22, 2021

Charlene deserves that Audi! That is the dumbest technicality ever. @Audi make this right for Christmas!! ♥️♥️ — Lauralee M (@LauraleeMK) December 22, 2021

However, Rubush still walked away with the prize money and a vacation.