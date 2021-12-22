“Wheel of Fortune” viewers were unimpressed once again Tuesday night.

Contestant Charlene Rubush went into the bonus round with $16,500, before being faced with a puzzle in the “What Are You Doing?” category, Yahoo! reported.

She then guessed, “Choosing the right card,” before saying “Choosing the right… word,” which was the actual answer, after pausing for a few seconds.

Host Pat Sajak said, “You know, this one’s tough, because you said all the right words, including the word ‘word’ but, as you know, it’s gotta be more or less continuous.

“We’ll allow for a little pause but not four or five seconds. I’m sorry. You did a good job in getting it, but we can’t give you the prize, and it was the Audi.”

Viewers insisted the decision was a little harsh.

However, Rubush still walked away with the prize money and a vacation.

