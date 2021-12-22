The rap battle against Jay-Z continues.

Last week, Rick Ross confidently proclaimed that a battle against the “Empire State Of Mind” rapper was “a possibility.” The Miami rapper shared his thoughts during his appearance on “The Real” while promoting his new album Richer Than I Ever Been, just days before Future sparked a Twitter debate claiming to be “bigger” than Jay-Z.

While discussing possible battle opponents, Ross was asked which rapper he’d like to go up against to which he answered, “JAY-Z… Yeah! Why not?”

READ MORE: Rick Ross Goes To The Bathroom In The Middle Of An Interview And Doesn’t Come Back

“To me, that’s what makes ‘Verzuz’ special because it brings out the best in both parties,” he continued.

“That’s a possibility, but I gotta give my flowers to the big homie. I got to. My homie gave me my first opportunity signing me to Def Jam Records, and he’s one-of-one,” Ross said about his friend and recurring collaborator Jay-Z.

Now, the legendary Brooklyn-born rapper has responded to Ross’s comments saying that there’s “not a chance in hell” anyone could take him in a “Verzuz” battle.

READ MORE: Rick Ross Reveals Text From Drake Amid Kanye West Feud: ‘Everything Is Unfolding’

“Verzuz” is an entertainment series created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland that pits producers, songwriters, and artists against each other.