Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Gad clan were depressed this week.

The actor shared a clip of the family — Gad with his wife Ida Darvish and daughters Ava, 10, and Isabella, 7 — melting a hot chocolate bomb of his “Frozen” character Olaf.

Gad shared as the character melted into a pan of hot milk, “This is very depressing.”

He later said, “Oh Olaf, I am sorry!”

At one point, the family belted out an a cappella version of the “Frozen II” song “When I Am Older”.

READ MORE: Josh Gad Says ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Fans Will Have To ‘Tune In’ To See How TV Series Deals With LeFou’s Sexuality

Gad admitted he had “mixed feelings” about the whole thing in his caption.

He asked in the clip, “We couldn’t have done this with a ‘Moana’ character instead?”

READ MORE: Josh Gad Says He’s ‘The Biggest Indiana Jones Fan’ As He Explains His Viral Harrison Ford Post, Talks Disney+ ‘Beauty And The Best’ Spin-Off

Despite playing the much-loved snowman in the hit Disney flick, Gad previously told People that he’s “not very good” at building them in reality.

“You would think that I would have it down, but growing up in South Florida has really not proven helpful in that endeavour.”