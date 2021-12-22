Alicia Witt is bearing an unimaginable loss. The actress, who starred in the original 1984 “Dune” movie and appeared on “Orange Is the New Black”, has lost both her parents, Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, who were found dead at home.

After not hearing from her parents for several days, a concerned Alicia sought out the help of a family member to check in on them at their Worcester, Massachusetts, home.

“I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them. Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable. I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss,” Alicia said in a statement.

Police are now investigating the tragic event that was discovered on Monday evening. They released a short statement.

“I can confirm that police were dispatched to the residence and discovered a male and a female deceased. There were no signs of foul play. It is under investigation,” a police officer said.

Additionally, “There were no signs of carbon monoxide,” according to the Worcester fire department.

The couple had reportedly been experiencing “furnace problems” and resorted to using a space heater. Reports also claim that the couple were both ill.