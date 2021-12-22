Click to share this via email

JoJo Siwa’s courtside appearance at Tuesday’s Lakers game almost ended in disaster.

The social media favourite very nearly got wiped out as Jae Crowder went flying over the chair next to her while chasing a loose ball.

Siwa laughed the whole thing off and cuddled up to her rumoured new girlfriend Katie Mills as the Lakers took on the Phoenix Suns at the Crypto.com Arena, formerly the Staples Center.

The Phoenix Suns tweeted the clip, asking Siwa “how it’s going down there.”

She responded:

Siwa’s appearance comes after she spoke to ET Canada about her recent breakup with ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew, her personal growth, style evolution, and more: