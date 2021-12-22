Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya received a generous gift to kick-start their future together.

Following their TV engagement last night on the season finale of “The Bachelorette”, the couple were gifted a $200,000 cheque to put towards the down payment on their first home.

The gift, which came as a complete surprise, was presented to Young and Olukoya on “After the Final Rose”. They had just announced that he would be moving to her home state of Minnesota.

Olukoya, who is originally from Winnipeg and currently lives in Austin, Texas, told host Kaitlyn Bristowe, “very soon,” when asked about the next chapter in their lives. “We’re not waiting. There’s no reason to wait with Michelle. Let’s do this!”

The former Bachelorette and host of the 18th season, asked the newly engaged couple if they began to house hunt.

“Oh yes! The Zillow (an American online real estate marketplace) notifications are crazy,” Olukoya replied.

All of a sudden a gingerbread house with a giant red bow was served on a silver platter. The couple literally raised the roof of the gingerbread house where the “little gift” was found inside.

Photo: ABC/Christopher Willard

“That right there is from us in the ‘Bachelor’ family,” Bristowe said, “and that is a—I’m going to cry—that’s a down payment on your first home together.”

The shocked but grateful couple revealed that the cheque was made out for $200,000, something that’s never been seen before on “AFR”.