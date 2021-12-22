Camila Cabello is celebrating the season with a special performance at the White House for President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Cabello was among the celebs on hand for the performance, which aired on PBS on Dec. 21 as the TV special “In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season”, along with the Jonas Brothers, Pentatonix, Eric Church, Norah Jones, Billy Porter, Jennifer Garner, and Andrea Bocelli.

Cabello paid tribute to the holidays and her Cuban-Mexican heritage, singing a mariachi-inflected version of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”, accompanied by Mariachi Herencia de Mexico.

“My mom is a Cuban immigrant, my dad immigrated to the United States from Mexico and recently also became a citizen,” said Cabello in a video.

“The fact that I’m able to pay tribute to my heritage and represent Latinos and also have my dad be sharing this moment with me it’s kind of, like, a crazy moment,” she added. “The fact that we’re an immigrant family and we’re at the White House is really special and really cool.”

Cabello also shared some details of how her family marks the holidays.

“Latinos celebrate Christmas, the 24th, and it’s something that we call Nochebuena,” she explained. “And that’s when we have kind of like our party, and there’s rice and beans and I guess like the traditional food from the countries.”

According to Cabello, there are other reasons to celebrate.

“And it’s also my grandma’s birthday, is the 24th and my mom’s birthday is the 25th!” she added. “So it’s a lot happening in those two days, so we celebrate their birthdays, too.“