Please welcome the “magnanimous, intelligent, beautiful, bright, funny, wise, cool, Reese Witherspoon!”

The actress and voice of Rosita the pig in the new “Sing 2” animated film, now in theatres, appears on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Wednesday. Witherspoon joins the host — her friend since “about [age] 14” — on an episode that celebrates nurses.

Photo: CBS

“The Morning Show” star confesses that she “started to cry” when she found out the entire audience was filled with nurses because her mom was a nurse who had an “endless compassion for other people.”

The actress praises the line of work: “To dedicate your life to caring for people is one of the most noble professions that exists.”

She explains how her mother will be joining her family for Christmas.

“You know we’re just doing the regular stuff. We’re gonna to be with my mom and hanging out with the whole family.” The mom of three explains how her family dresses up, like the one year they wore matching onesies, but expressed her frustration on getting the gang together for a family photo.

“Trying to get all the family members in one picture is really my goal for the year…That’s all I want for Christmas. All I want for Christmas is all my kids in one photo, smiling, hopefully smiling.”

Photo: CBS

While it may be hard for the mom to round up her kids for a group photo, it’s certainly not an issue for them to be photographed when it’s for Beyoncé. Witherspoon gushed about how her daughter Ava, 22, and son Deacon, 18, modelled for Queen Bey.

“I mean they got called to be in Beyoncé’s new Ivy Park campaign and they got to go and work together. They had the best time. Beyoncé was so sweet to them, so nice. They got to be on set with her and her kids. And, of course, she’s just the loveliest, most creative human, too,” the proud mom explains.

“Everything she does she touches with her artistry, her creativity, and her activism. And they were just blown away… They nearly passed out they were so excited.”

Witherspoon, 45, also participates in Barrymore’s “Final Five”, for which she answers questions from audience members. When asked to choose one thing she does that embarrasses her kids, she replies, “Where do I begin, they’re mortified by me… I always ask them what new slang terms are, like ‘yeet’, what is ‘yeet’?”

The “Legally Blonde” star, who will be reprising her role as Elle Woods in the upcoming threequel, reveals her favourite outfit from the franchise films, which she got to keep.

“It’s actually from ‘Legally Blonde 2’ and it’s a pink suit, that’s a little twin set and it has a pill box hat,” she says.

Witherspoon’s full interview on “The Drew Barrymore Show” airs Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. ET on Global.