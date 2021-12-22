Any true Marvel fan knows that once the movie credits begin, so does the fun.

Audiences of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” saw the return of a fan-favourite character in the buildup of the new film in Phase 4, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”.

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved. — Walt Disney Studios

After “No Way Home” (spoiler alert) Doctor Strange may have interfered with the multiverse a little too much as at the end of the film he goes off to Westview to find Wanda Maximoff (“WandaVision”) a.k.a. Scarlett Witch to ask her, “What do you know about the multiverse?”

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved. — Walt Disney Studios

The new trailer ends with Strange coming back to face with a variant of himself that clearly comes from another timeline and certainly isn’t a good guy.

An official synopsis of the film has yet to be released but the tagline goes, “The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little,” which seems fitting in light of “No Way Home”‘s conclusion. However, we do know that Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Tom Hiddleston are set to reprise their respective roles in this film.

On left: Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange in Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved. — Walt Disney Studios

“In The Multiverse of Madness” will also be directed by Sam Raimi, who directed Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy. The film is set for a May 6, 2022, release date.