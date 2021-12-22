Avril Lavigne has been in the music industry for two decades and is now loved by younger singers like Olivia Rodrigo.

Rodrigo, 18, wasn’t even alive when Lavigne, 37, put out her first album Let Go in 2002.

The Canadian hitmaker tells The Forty-Five of being cited as an influence by today’s leading Gen-Z artists: “I feel very lucky that so many of these younger artists have mentioned me as someone that they were inspired by.

“It’s really cool. A lot of people say that to me when I meet them now at this point in my career, and it’s really flattering. It’s not something I ever expected when I started making music, so to hear that now is really rewarding.”

She adds, “She’s [Olivia Rodrigo] a total sweetheart and she’s such a great songwriter. Her music has really resonated with a lot of younger and older audiences. It’s really exciting because she’s so young and she gets to evolve so much from here, too… It’s exciting to see a female doing so well in that lane and just getting started out.”

Lavigne goes on, reflecting on 20 years in music: “I’m excited to be 20 years in and still rocking! I’m really grateful to still be doing what I love and to have a musical outlet. I’m having so much fun with it all… I’m making music this far into my career because I truly want to and it’s just such a big part of my life.”

The musician also talks about the resurgence of pop-punk, telling the publication how “it’s nice to see people enjoying the genre and having fun with it.”

She says, “Seeing the newer generation discovering OG bands and seeing people work together and link up and collaborate. It’s great.”

Lavigne then shares of teaming up with Travis Barker, signing to his record label, and her new music: “I needed to find a label for the [new] music, and it felt like an obvious choice [Travis Barker’s DTA Records]. He’s an artist, so he understood my vision, but also knows the importance of what it’s like to be a good partner. Blink-182 has always been one of my favourite bands.

“I got to work with a lot of really cool people. It’s just guitar-driven and up-tempo and a lot of it feels like the record I’ve wanted to make for a long time where I just didn’t care and didn’t think about anything.”