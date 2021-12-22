The Duchess of Cambridge recognized those who lost loved ones and those who have struggled over the past two years as she introduced “Royal Carols: Together At Christmas”.

The event took place at Westminster Abbey and will be broadcast on Christmas Eve.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Zara and Mike Tindall take part in ‘Royal Carols – Together At Christmas’, a Christmas carol concert hosted by the duchess at Westminster Abbey in London, which will be broadcast on Christmas Eve on ITV. on December 8, 2021 in London. Photo: Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images — Photo: Getty Images

“I’m so excited to be hosting Together at Christmas here at Westminster Abbey, a place that’s really special to William and me,” began the duchess, who wed Prince William at the church in 2011.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge take part in ‘Royal Carols – Together At Christmas’. Photo: Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images — Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Courtesy of Kensington Palace — Photo: Courtesy of Kensington Palace

“We wanted to say a huge thank you to all those amazing people out there who have supported their communities,” she continued.

READ MORE: Prince William And Kate Middleton Share Adorable 2021 Christmas Card Photo

“We also wanted to recognize those whose struggles perhaps have been less visible too. We’ve been through such a bleak time. We’ve seen so many challenges. We’ve lost our loved ones. We’ve seen our frontline workers under immense pressure. And also we’ve been more emotionally and socially distanced and isolated from each other.”

Despite the difficulties that the pandemic presented, Kate noted how “separation” made people realize how much they need each other and “how acts of kindness and love can really bring us comfort and relief in times of distress.”

Kate Middleton helping to decorate Westminster Abbey. Photo: Courtesy of Kensington Palace — Photo: Courtesy of Kensington Palace

“In the congregation tonight we’ve got many inspirational individuals,” she shared. “We owe them a huge debt of gratitude for all they’ve done in bringing people together and supporting their communities.”

Young carers, faith leaders, and armed forces personnel were among those who had the opportunity to listen to singers like Leona Lewis and Ellie Goulding perform carols at the service.

Thank you to everyone who made #TogetherAtChristmas happen – from @wabbey to @WindsorGtPark and @The_RHS for the wonderful decorations; and from the performers to all those organisations who nominated people to attend. pic.twitter.com/PZeeNTN2aE — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 22, 2021

“Music was so important to me during the pandemic, as I think it was to so many people too,” added the mom of George, Charlotte and Louis.

“But above all it’s about celebrating the goodwill, the acts of kindness, love, empathy, and compassion to help people come through these difficult times. I hope everyone can enjoy this evening with their family and friends.”

Photo: Courtesy of Kensington Palace — Photo: Courtesy of Kensington Palace

READ MORE: Kate Middleton Is ‘So Excited To Be Hosting’ Christmas Concert Featuring Leona Lewis, Ellie Goulding & More

The message was recorded the day before the service during a visit by the duchess to the Abbey to help with preparations, including decorating Christmas trees and arranging wreaths.