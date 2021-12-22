Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio finally reunited after the pandemic.

The “Titanic” co-stars were able to meet up in Los Angeles in a moment that brought Winslet to tears, via DailyMail.

“I couldn’t stop crying. I’ve known him for half of my life,” she told the Guardian. “It’s not as if I’ve found myself in New York or he’s been in London and there’s been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and have a catch-up.”

Winslet, 46, and DiCaprio, 47, met in their 20s on the set of the Oscar-winning movie “Titanic”.

The two played the star-crossed lovers Rose and Jack who have become icons in the film industry and pop culture. It’s a role that created a lifelong friendship between the stars.

“We haven’t been able to leave our countries. Like so many friendships globally, we’ve missed each other because of COVID. He’s my friend, my really close friend. We’re bonded for life,” shared Winslet.