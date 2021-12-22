Disney+ is sharing a sneak peek at its anticipated new series, which marks the return of one of the most enigmatic characters in the original “Star Wars” movies: bounty hunter Boba Fett.

In the new “Return of a Legend” featurette about upcoming Lucasfilm series “The Book of Boba Fett”, filmmakers Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau, and Robert Rodriguez discuss the series.

Also interviewed in the featurette are stars Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett) and Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand), who provide an overview of what fans can expect to see.

“’The Book of Boba Fett’, a thrilling ‘Star Wars’ adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the season 2 finale of ‘The Mandalorian’, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate,” notes a Disney+ synopsis.

“The Book of Boba Fett” makes its debut on Wednesday, Dec. 29.