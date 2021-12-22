“Spider-Man” star Jacob Batalon is talking about his weight loss transformation.

The actor, who plays Spider-Man’s wingman Ned Leeds in the franchise, tells Men’s Health, “I decided to get into this sort of transformation, or this sort of journey, with my health and fitness at the end of 2019.”

READ MORE: Zendaya, Tom Holland, And Jacob Batalon Want To See Timothée Chalamet As ‘Spider-Man’ Villain

“Even when I wasn’t doing anything physical, I found myself getting sleepy at work and it was because of all the fat food I was eating.

“I felt like I could barely walk upstairs without being out of breath, and this one day I kind of just saw myself without a shirt on and it was just ridiculous,” Batalon continues. “I could not believe I let myself get this far. That’s what sort of started it all.”

READ MORE: ‘Spider-Man’ Star Jacob Batalon Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss

Over the course of 2020, the star lost 112 pounds, thanks to a “rigorous exercise schedule and healthier meal choices.”

Batalon adds of the pandemic, “I found a lot of light in the dark in the sense that a lot of people were suffering.

“And I was fortunate and lucky enough to have found my health and all those things.”

He jokingly adds about doing a medicine ball slam, “It just feels more dynamic than lifting a few weights. It also helps release a lot of anger.”