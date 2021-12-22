Halle Bailey is lending her vocal talents to a classic Radiohead tune.

The actress posted a video on Twitter of her take on “Creep”.

She captioned the video: “my version of creepppp this song was in my head all day i had to sing it to get it out ! 🥰🤣”.

my version of creepppp this song was in my head all day i had to sing it to get it out ! 🥰🤣 pic.twitter.com/bOQSYZbl6K — Halle (@HalleBailey) December 22, 2021

“When you were here before/ Couldn’t look you in the eye/ You’re just like an angel/ Your skin makes me cry,” the singer croons as she strums along to the song on her electric guitar.

The 21-year-old’s rendition of “Creep” is slowed down and more low-key compared to the original.

Fans can hear Bailey’s vocals next in her role as Ariel in the upcoming live-action “The Little Mermaid” remake from Disney.

The film is expected to hit theatres in May 2023.