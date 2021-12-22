Hoda Kotb is sporting a new ‘do! The 57-year-old “Today” host debuted darker brunette hair on Tuesday’s show, a big change from her previous light-coloured locks.

Although her hair looked fabulous, Kotb told her guest co-host on “Hoda & Jenna”, Sheinelle Jones, that the colour was actually a “happy accident.” The TV veteran had been preparing to see her entire family for the holidays and decided to do a keratin treatment — a semi-permanent hair smoothing method — but after three hours of the treatment, her hair was “fire engine orange.”

READ MORE: Jenna Bush Hager Tearfully Credits Hoda Kotb for Her Big Break

“It was Bozo orange,” she recalled, clearly horrified, saying “there was something funky with the chemicals.” “I was like an orange Q-tip.”

But Kotb and the show’s hairstylist woke up at 3:15 a.m. to fix her colour before the morning show.

“She just started putting stuff on it, and it’s dark brown now, so, that’s the way it is,” she said with a smile. “There you go.”

READ MORE: Al Roker's Daughter Courtney Gets Married, Hoda Kotb and More 'Today' Stars Attend

While Kotb stayed calm in her hair crisis, she also shared with ET back in October 2020 that her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, also proved himself to her during the pandemic.

“We haven’t had any big tragedies in the time we’ve known one another. And this was a difficult time. And I realized in this moment that he’s rock solid in a crisis, he’s rock solid,” she told ET at the time. “Like, he doesn’t create problems that aren’t there, he learns how to deal with what we have. He’s not concerned about X and Y, he cares about our health and safety. He takes good care, … but he’s just the right person. And I think I chose well. And that’s a good feeling because sometimes you don’t know, you know, you hope you did.”

READ MORE: Hoda Kotb Shares Who Will Be Her Maid of Honor in Upcoming Wedding

More From ET:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Princess Anne’s Husband Sir Timothy Laurence Tests Positive for COVID-19

How to Watch Eternals on Disney Plus

‘RHOM’s Lisa Hochstein Teases Her ‘Mini Mental Breakdown’ and Clarifies Marriage Problems (Exclusive)