Selena Gomez’s mom had a serious battle with COVID.

Mandy Teefey, 45, opened up about her battle with coronavirus following an Entrepreneur Magazine photoshoot with her celebrity daughter. Teefey almost passed out during the shoot for the December issue, due to long-lasting lung damage from COVID.

“A week before I was going to get my first COVID shot, I got COVID. I was at home the whole time,” Teefay told People. “But when my fever broke, my oxygen went to 69, and I was rushed to the hospital.”

“The first hospital was pretty badgering, like, ‘Why didn’t you get your shot?'” she continued. “I’m like, ‘I literally can’t breathe right now. Can we talk about this later? I will explain why.'”

“They said that had my body not responded as quickly as it did, I had two days [to live],” she said. “They said, ‘We don’t know how you’ve been breathing this whole time.’ I had, like, half a lung.”

“I made it through COVID and didn’t lose my taste or smell or anything, but it beat up my lungs pretty hardcore,” she continued. “It was definitely an experience, and it wasn’t scary until I got home. When I got home, I was like, ‘Wow, I may not have ever come back here.’ I was a lucky one.”

Teefey and Gomez are co-founding a mental health media company with newsletter whiz Daniella Pierson.