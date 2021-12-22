If Mindy Kaling had been producing “Big Little Lies”, it would have been a very different TV show.
On Dec. 21, the star of “The Mindy Project” and creator of series “Never Have I Ever” and “The Sex Lives of College Girls” took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the HBO hit.
“The problem with big little lies is that it shouldn’t have been a series,” she writes, explaining that it instead “should’ve been a franchise” like the “Real Housewives”, allowing viewers to “follow different groups of dysfunctional hot moms all over the US.”
The problem with big little lies is that it shouldn’t have been a series it should’ve been a franchise like housewives where now you follow different groups of dysfunctional hot moms all over the US
— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) December 21, 2021
“Real Housewives” mastermind Andy Cohen agreed, tweeting, “That show WAS housewives!”
That show WAS housewives! 🤪
— Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 21, 2021
Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company, which co-produced “Big Little Lies”, tweeted an intriguing reply.
👀🤔
— Hello Sunshine (@hellosunshine) December 22, 2021
Check out more Twitter response to Kaling’s critique.
I would pay good money to watch “Big Little Lies: Park Slope” tbh.
— Sam Shaw (@sam_shaw) December 21, 2021
I’m IN!! I’d like to play a husband in the next one! In a particular a role you think an Alexander Scarsgard type should play. Hitting the gym now!! #BigLittleLies
— PJ Byrne (@PJ_Byrne) December 21, 2021
Sounds like you've got an idea that should be run with! I'd watch that all day every day!
— JolieRenee (@prncsaj) December 21, 2021
Yooo, this is actually a brilliant idea! 😆
— Imy (@IndySadhra) December 21, 2021
That would last longer than The Simpsons! 🤷🏻♀️
— Denise Sampson (@dams40ish) December 21, 2021