If Mindy Kaling had been producing “Big Little Lies”, it would have been a very different TV show.

On Dec. 21, the star of “The Mindy Project” and creator of series “Never Have I Ever” and “The Sex Lives of College Girls” took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the HBO hit.

“The problem with big little lies is that it shouldn’t have been a series,” she writes, explaining that it instead “should’ve been a franchise” like the “Real Housewives”, allowing viewers to “follow different groups of dysfunctional hot moms all over the US.”

“Real Housewives” mastermind Andy Cohen agreed, tweeting, “That show WAS housewives!”

Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company, which co-produced “Big Little Lies”, tweeted an intriguing reply.

Check out more Twitter response to Kaling’s critique.

