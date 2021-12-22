Jennifer Garner brings her style game to The White House for the holidays.

The actress hosted the first annual holiday special from the Bidens, titled “In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season”, which was filmed for PBS and featured a line-up of amazing performances.

Garner gave a sneak preview of her look for the evening to her Instagram.

She captioned her post: “Hosting ‘In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season’ for @pbs— alongside my friend, @flotus— was an absolute honor. Filled with holiday favorites from our most beloved artists, tonight’s special will add meaning to your holiday season, I promise. ✨🎄♥️ #WhiteHouseConcertPBS (Tonight! 12/21, 8/7C!)”

The 49-year-old dressed for the occasion in a festive, emerald green, Oscar De La Renta dress, a gold belt and satin black pumps by Roger Vivie, reports DailyMail. Her medium-length dark brown hair was curled into soft waves over her shoulder.

“This dazzling music special celebrates the holidays and highlights the seasonal décor at the White House,” PBS wrote of the event. “Featuring special remarks by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and First Lady Jill Biden, hosted by actress Jennifer Garner, and performances by Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli, Camila Cabello, Eric Church, Jonas Brothers, Norah Jones, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, and more!”

The special can be streamed on PBS now.