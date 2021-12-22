Last night’s season 18 finale of “The Bachelorette” was nothing short of dramatic.

However, in the end, Michelle Young ended up giving her final rose to Nayte Olukoya after he got down on one knee and asked the 28-year-old to marry him.

Speaking with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman following Tuesday’s finale, the newly-engaged couple couldn’t help but express how excited that their secret is out.

“We’re on a high. We are excited. We are exhausted. We need a nap,” Young joked.

“It’s been a wave of emotions, but it’s been really nice to just think about this moment where we can actually like, go out in public. We haven’t actually been out in public together yet,” she added.

Although Young’s parents were unsure about Olukoya when they first met him in Mexico, the 5th-grade teacher shared that it couldn’t be more different today.

“It’s just really nice to have support from both sides and to have both sides really, truly want to genuinely get to know the other family,” Young said of the couple’s families.

As for what’s next for the couple? A visit to Winnipeg, a move to Minnesota and wedding planning.

“We got Christmas. We’ve got New Year’s. We got me moving to Minnesota,” Olykoya shared. “Then, you know, we’re definitely set on a nice sunny summer wedding in the near future.”

That upcoming wedding may not have even been possible without the help of “Bachelorette” co-hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams, and Young couldn’t help but rave about their support.

“What helped is just having these two women who have been through this situation before, have experienced the weird feelings of dating multiple people at once and all these different weird events and emotions that come with being the lead in a show like this,” Young expressed.

Continued the teacher: “After Nayte and I were engaged and were off the show, they just have supported me. Then through rewatching it and those emotions that you experience, Kaitlyn’s offered Jason [Tartick] for help and all these different things. So, it’s just been like this network of people that have kind of rallied around us when whenever we need them and it’s been awesome.”

Check our full interview with Young and Olukoya below.