JoJo Siwa stepped in as the youngest guest host to ever stand-in on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Wednesday. The dancer, singer and YouTube sensation opened up the show by expressing how “Ellen is honestly such an idol of mine.”

Siwa went on to exclaim how she is proud to have a lot in common with DeGeneres. “You know we’re both blonde, we both like women. We also both like putting our face on everything,” she explained about her car that is wrapped with images of her face all over it.

Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Siwa joked about her morning arrival to the Warner Brothers lot to host the show: “They didn’t even ask me for my ID.”

Her hard-to-spot car is also the reason why she’s best friends with the episode’s guest appearance, Meghan Trainor. Siwa welcomed the Grammy Award-winning artist to the show who was “beaming of joy.”

Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Trainor explained the embarrassing story of how her mom introduced her to Siwa, thanks to her unique car.

“We were at Rehearsal Place and my mom saw your car with your face all over it and she’s like ‘JoJo Siwa is here’ and I was like ‘and what are we gonna do about it’ like nothing and she’s like ‘I’m gonna wait outside,'” Trainor began.

“And she waited to find you or your mom and then dragged you into my rehearsal and I was like ‘oh my god what have you done’ but I’m so glad she did cuz now we best friends,” she continued.

And as any best friend should, Siwa wanted the whole world to know that it was “Miss Trainor’s birthday” and also “her wedding anniversary.”

When asked about her celebratory plans for the occasions, the “Treat Myself” singer replied, “I don’t know, it’s a surprise for me.”

“My husband’s very good. He’s good at that stuff. I sometimes forget his birthday but I’m on it. But he probably has like pizza waiting for me at home and he’s the greatest dad of all time and I worship him and I worship my baby and that’s the best gift he could have ever gave me,” she confessed.

Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Speaking of gifts, Trainor had one for Siwa’s Childhood Cancer Foundation.

“I’m so beyond proud of you… I wanted to make a donation and here it is. Bring it out!” Trainor shouted. And out came a $100,000 dollar cheque made out to Siwa’s foundation, bringing the recent “Dancing With The Stars” finalist to tears.

Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

“This is gonna help so many kids…This is the biggest donation that we’ve had yet to the charity,” said Siwa, who also had a gift for Trainor’s birthday.

“I was hoping for a gift! Just kidding,” Trainor joked. She immediately freaked out as soon as she saw the decked out ugly Christmas sweaters, or pajama set as she called it, with Siwa’s face on it. She was gifted two sweaters for her and her husband and a matching onesie for her baby.

Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

“This is my Grammy attire,” the singer announced, to which Siwa suggested “Met Gala?”

“Invite me, I’m ready,” Trainor responded.

The two besties then played a hilarious game of “speak out” which quickly turned Trainor’s holiday sentence into an inappropriate one.

Later, the singer got festive with a holiday performance of her brand new song “Christmas Coupon” from her album, A Very Trainor Christmas (Deluxe)!