Alcohol can be a determent to performance, whether you are a legendary football player or a world renowned musician.

Andrea Bocelli and his son, Matteo Bocelli, joined SiriusXM‘s “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray”. Bocelli and Brady drew comparisons between their respective fields and the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.

“I think that between the singer’s career and the athlete’s career there are many analogies, no?” Bocelli said. “Because if one wants to sing the repertoire that I do his life is very similar to the athlete’s life. I mean that a singer has to be very careful. No smoking, no alcohol, the food, has to be like an athlete.”

READ MORE: Tom Brady Was Originally Opposed To Gisele Bündchen’s Home Birth

What a great way to get into the Christmas spirit! We were honored listening to @AndreaBocelli sing on this week’s episode of ‘Let’s Go!’ @SIRIUSXM with @TomBrady https://t.co/9aBtadsOCE pic.twitter.com/33PHVzZOh6 — Jim Gray (@JimGrayOfficial) December 21, 2021

“Because the vocal chords are muscles basically and they must be in perfect condition.”

Brady inquired about preventive measures Bocelli takes to protect his iconic voice.

“How do you give your vocal chords what they need to perform as often as they do, in terms of nutrition and what you’re drinking and so forth?” Brady asked. “You said no alcohol and I’m sure you limit other things. Is there anything in particular that you’ve learned over the years that you could share just from that sense?

“Because your body is your asset. Your voice is your asset. How do you take care of that?”

READ MORE: Andrea Bocelli Opens Euro 2020 With Stunning Performance Of ‘Nessun Dorma’

Exercise and a healthy diet are key for Bocelli.

“I think the things I do are the same that every athlete does, or should do,” Bocelli replied. “I eat very light. Some, for example, rice and olive oil. Some meat but not too much. And I know I must eat four or five hours before to sing… And then I must do exercise every day because if you want to stay on stage for two hours and to sing for two hours, you must be in very, very good shape.”

Andrea and Matteo both agreed that wine before singing is a no-no.

“I don’t drink much but it is hard for me to imagine great Italian men right there not drinking great Italian wine,” Brady mused. “That must be very sacrilegious.”