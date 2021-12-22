Click to share this via email

“John Wick: Chapter 4” is on the way.

Lionsgate released a 22-second announcement teaser for “John Wick: Chapter 4” on Wednesday. The neo-noir action flick has an official premiere date in March 2023, a far cry from the original May 2021 release schedule sabotaged by the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Keanu Reeves makes his return to the “John Wick” franchise after outings with “Toy Story 4” and “The Matrix Resurrections”. “John Wick 4” serves as a direct follow-up to the “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” in 2019.

Reeves will return alongside Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson and Bill Skarsgard, among others.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” premieres March 24, 2023.