Kelly Rowland and her husband shared a cute holiday video to Instagram on Dec. 20.

Rowland captioned the video: “Wait for it……”

In the video, the artist walks down a hallway while soft piano chords are heard in the distance.

As she approaches the source of the music, her husband Tim Weatherspoon is seen playing a familiar tune at the piano. A giant decorated Christmas tree can be seen in the background with holiday decorations seen about the house.

“I love you and I need you,” Rowland sings the beginning lines of her hit 2000’s track with Nelly “Dilemma” which surprises her husband. He turns around and smiles at her as he continues to play the accompaniment for the song.

Friends and fans reacted positively with actress Bresha Webb commenting: “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ aww” and fellow singer Jennifer Hudson writing: “Play tim !”

The 40-year-old also shared an adorable video of her singing “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” to her youngest son Noah.

Rowland sings the Christmas tune with a little twist, parodying the lyrics with: “Have yourself a COVID-free a** Christmas now”. Her baby laughs in response.

“Why he think it was funny?” she writes on the video.