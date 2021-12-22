Chris Martin says Coldplay is reaching the end of an era.

In a preview clip for the star’s upcoming appearance on BBC Radio 2 with Jo Whiley, Martin seems to hint the band will be slowing down its music production, via Stereogum.

“Well I know I can tell you: Our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour,” Martin says in the interview. “Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue as it were finishes then.”

Whiley played the clip during the “Zoe Ball Breakfast Show” and said she wasn’t too sure how serious Martin was about the statement.

It’s not the first time the musician suggested the band may stop making music.

Back when Coldplay was promoting their 2015 album A Head Full Of Dreams, he suggested it would be their last album. They have since released two studio albums since then, with their latest album Music of the Spheres releasing in October.