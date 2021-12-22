A lot of work goes into making art, and in Maeta’s case a lot of pain too.

The singer shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the making of her next music video, which involved a particularly aggressive snake.

She posted the video to Twitter with the caption: “never again”.

In the video, Maeta lies on the ground in a sultry black outfit while a snake lies on her chest. As another serpent seems to get added to the mix and the singer laughs, the one on her chest suddenly bites the her chin. She makes a face of pain and immediately pulls the snake off of her body.

She shared the video on Instagram as well with the caption: “what I go through to make videos for y’all.”