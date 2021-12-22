The story of Uber’s former CEO is being brought to life in a big way.

On Wednesday, Showtime debuted the first teaser for “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber”, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as controversial Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick.

Intended to be the first instalment of an anthology series, “The season pivots on Travis Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt), Uber’s hard-charging CEO who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup, and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor Bill Gurley (Kyle Chandler), the plainspoken, brilliant Texan venture capitalist who bets his sterling reputation on Uber’s success – and then has to live with the consequences.”

The series also stars Uma Thurman as HuffPost co-founder Arianna Huffington, who was on the board of Uber at the time.

“We can conquer the world,” Gordon-Levitt’s Kalanick explains at the end of the energetic teaser.

“Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” premieres Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.