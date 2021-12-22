Britney Spears is living for herself.

On Wednesday, the singer shared a post on Instagram going in on her family and asserting her own pop star bona fides.

In the video, Spears sings a series of high pitched notes, writing in the caption, “I just realized this today guys … after what my family tried to do to me three years ago … I needed to be my own cheerleader🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!! God knows they weren’t.”

She explains that she decided to read up on herself, sharing a list of all her successes, from her Grammy awards, to her millions of records sold.

“No … I’m not auditioning for anything !!!! I’m reminding myself and the world of who I am !!!!” she writes. “Yes … I will be my own cheerleader 📣 … why ???? I’m here to remind my white ‘classy’ family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget !!!!⁣”

Finally, Spears teased that she’s got some new music on the way.

“Pssss new song in the works … I’m gonna let you know what I mean 😉 !!!!!”

Last month, a judge terminated Spears’ conservatorship, under which she had been living since 2008.