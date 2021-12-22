Click to share this via email

Kim Kardashian is giving off that independent woman energy.

This week, the entertainment mogul shared a new set of promo shots for her SKIMS brand of “Solutionwear”, and her look had fans thinking Beyoncé.

In the shots, Kardashian wears the one-piece fits, with cool sunglasses and long, crimped hair, reminiscent of the pop star.

On Twitter, people pointed out the striking resemblance between Kardashian and Beyoncé in the new campaign.

Kim Kardashian tries to be like Beyoncé, except Beyoncé has talent. pic.twitter.com/KlgKDGMm5j — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 22, 2021

What in the Beyoncé is going on? 😐 pic.twitter.com/Y8rLB7bYIX — PRESIDENT YA STRATA (@Riccardo_Elle) December 21, 2021

Not Kim Kardashian giving Kim Knowles, she’s obsessed with Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/hfpj4YkxiH — Black Lives Still Matter (@wiz_thcreator) December 18, 2021