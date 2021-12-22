Click to share this via email

J.Lo is all set for winter.

In a new post on Instagram, the “Marry Me” star shared a post on Instagram modelling her new winter jacket.

“Cozy morning in my Super Puff ☕️🤍❄️,” she wrote.

But fans also noticed the large white Lopez was holding, with the letter “B” emblazoned on it, for her boyfriend Ben Affleck.

Affleck and Lopez recently rekindled their romance after first dating and getting engaged in the early 2000s.