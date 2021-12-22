Bryce Hall had a scare at home this week.

In a post on his Instagram Story, the TikTok star shared a video of himself confronting an intruder in his home standing on his stairwell.

“Look at this f**king guy, it’s the stalker… and you walked into my house,” Bryce says in the video, which he also later posted to Twitter. “Get the f**k out of my house! Did you really just walk into my house?”

video footage of me hearing something downstairs and finding out it’s the same stalker that walked into my house earlier this year pic.twitter.com/yHKQl8I2Dj — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) December 21, 2021

In another tweet, Hall wrote, “we blurred his face last time in the video, but this time IDGAF…this s**t is terrifying.”

we blurred his face last time in the video but this time IDGAF… this shit is terrifying — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) December 21, 2021

Hall shared another clip on Instagram in which he accused the man, now standing outside his home, of “trespassing on his property multiple times.”

The man claimed in the video that he “didn’t know” it was Hall’s home and that he was invited to to the house by a woman.

Later, the man was arrested by Los Angeles police.

“On December 21, at 2:45 p.m., LAPD officers responded to a ‘hot prowl’ call, which is a possible burglary in progress, at a residence,” the LAPD confirmed in a statement to E! News. “The suspect went into the house, the victim saw him and confronted him and then called officers. Officers arrived and took the suspect into custody. He was arrested for burglary.”

Earlier this year, Hall posted another video confronting an alleged stalker.