Late comedian Bob Einstein is getting the tribute he earned.

This week, HBO debuted the trailer for the new documentary “The Super Bob Einstein Movie”, which looks back on the career of the beloved comic, who passed away in 2019 at age 76.

Einstein was best known for his alter-ego character Super Dave Osborne, a satirical take on flashy daredevils.

Modern TV fans might better recognize him in his role Marty Funkhouser, Larry David’s best friend on “Curb Your Enthusiasm”.

The documentary features Steve Martin, Susie Essman, Larry David, Jerry Seinfeld, J.B. Smoove, David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel, Sarah Silverman and Einstein’s brother Albert Brooks, all paying tribute to him.

“The Super Bob Einstein Movie” will premiere Dec. 28.