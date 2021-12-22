Click to share this via email

Topping a puppy for Christmas isn’t easy.

On Thursday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, guest host tWitch welcomes Neil Patrick Harris onto the show, and the two chat about how he’s going to one-up his gift-giving for his kids this year.

Last year, Santa brought home a Golden Retriever for his 11-year-old twins, and Harris says, “And I got a problem with that, because Golden Retrievers are really cute, chew everything.”

Harris adds, “Santa should be ashamed of himself.”

As for this year’s gift, he says now his kids want a hedgehog.

“Santa’s not about to get them a hedgehog,” he jokes. “Maybe a tarantula, that’d be cool.”