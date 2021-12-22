Sometimes friendships aren’t built to last.

Appearing on the “Hot Takes & Deep Dives” podcast, actress Sandra Bernhard opened up about her former friendship with pop icon Madonna, which mysteriously fell out in 1992.

“I didn’t really like that level of visibility and having to work it constantly,” Bernhard explained.

“We all as performers work it to a certain degree, but I’m a very improvisational person, on stage and in my life, and I don’t like being tied down in having to be a certain way for my image,” she continued. “What I tried to impart in our friendship is, ‘I’m really your friend, I’m not just somebody that’s passing through.'”

Bernhard went on, “And I guess for a while we had a real friendship, but it’s hard for somebody like her. She doesn’t really want somebody around who reflects too much of who she is.”

She added, “Therefore, her relationships just don’t last.”