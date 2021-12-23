Spoiler alert: Don’t read if you haven’t yet seen “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

Tom Holland and Zendaya discuss those surprising “Spider-Man: No Way Home” appearances during a new interview with Marvel.com.

The pair, who play Peter Parker aka. Spider-Man himself and MJ in the much-loved franchise, talk about reuniting with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the flick.

Maguire, who last played the character in 2007, enters this Multiverse to help out Holland’s version of the character in the newly-released film, acting as a mentor.

Holland shares, “We have so many little in-jokes that came up from working with Tobey. ‘Definitely not your dad,’” as Zendaya adds: “T-McG!”

Holland goes on, “T-McG. Man, he was so funny. He was really excited to be back. You could tell it really meant a lot to him. Him putting the suit on again. Us getting back together. It was awesome.”

Zendaya then says, “That first day, I was nervous for you,” as Holland responds: “Yeah, I was stressed.”

The actress says, “We had to do a rehearsal, and me and Jacob [Batalon] felt like your parents,” with Holland joking: “Dropping me off at school?” as Zendaya adds, “Like dropping you off at kindergarten for the first day. Like, ‘I hope the other kids like him.’ And like, ‘I hope he doesn’t come back crying.’ And so we were just there, and I was taking pictures of you guys so that you could have it. It was so cute.”

Garfield, who last played Spider-Man in 2014, also makes an unexpected appearance to help Holland’s Peter Parker.

Holland gushes, “Andrew Garfield, the legend himself. He’s such a lovely guy. I think this film was his way of making peace with Spider-Man. It was such a privilege to work with him. I know that it meant a lot to him.”

Zendaya shares: “It was so beautiful. [Tobey, Andrew, and Tom] care so deeply about the characters, and what their characters— what their journey had been as Spider-Man. It was so beautiful to see all of you guys connect on that and be able to talk to each other about such a special experience that very few people have been able to don the suit. It was great to see how much you guys all really cared and had each other’s back. It was really sweet.”

Holland admits, “It’s like a brotherhood.”

Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Charlie Cox, Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe also make unexpected appearances in the film.

Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange steps in to help Peter cast a dangerous spell, which doesn’t go to plan after he interrupts it one too many times.

Holland says of the actor, “I love Benedict. It’s always a pleasure to share the screen with him, so it’s a lot of fun to do it again.”

Zendaya says, “He’s very sweet. Just a nice guy to be around. And also, was really cool. I actually have a picture of him skateboarding around the set. I just love seeing Doctor Strange skateboarding.”