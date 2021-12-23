Click to share this via email

Spoiler alert: Don’t read if you haven’t yet seen the first four episodes of “And Just Like That…”

“And Just Like That…” bid farewell to the beloved character Stanford Blatch during Thursday’s episode.

Actor Willie Garson passed away at age 57 in September after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The latest episode of the “Sex and the City” revival series shows Blatch, who made his last on-screen appearance in the December 16 ep, leave for Tokyo, the New York Post reports.

After his best friend Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) lost her husband John “Big” Preston (Chris Noth) in episode one of the show, Blatch couldn’t bring himself to say goodbye to her face to face.

Sarah Jessica and Parker Willie Garson. Photo: Startraks/Shutterstock — Photo: Startraks/Shutterstock

Blatch’s note read, “Dearest Carrie, By the time you read this I’ll be in Tokyo. I couldn’t tell you — not without crying. And you have had enough crying.”

Blatch’s husband Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone) explains how Blatch had jetted overseas to manage a 17-year-old TikTok star who’s “huge” in Asia. He also asked Antony for a divorce.

“I don’t get it — we were so happy,” Anthony told Carrie, despite the pair having numerous arguments on the show.

Longtime fans of “SATC” will know that the duo hated each other before unexpectedly getting married in the 2010 “Sex and the City 2” flick.

The latest episode closed with a message that read: “In memory of our beloved Willie Garson.”

Garson starred in the original “Sex and the City” series from 1998-2004, before returning for the 2008 and 2010 movies.