The Queen will be spending Christmas Day with Prince Charles and Camilla.

Clarence House confirmed the news, according to the BBC, after it was reported that Her Majesty wouldn’t be heading to Sandringham, Norfolk, for the holidays like she has in previous years.

She’ll spend the festive period at Windsor Castle instead, just like she did last year, amid concerns about the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

The palace said it was a personal decision and “reflects a precautionary approach.”

READ MORE: The Queen Cancels Traditional Pre-Christmas Family Lunch As COVID-19 Cases Soar In The U.K.

The Queen has cut down on travel and work since spending a night in the hospital in October and being ordered to rest by her doctors. She has since undertaken light duties including virtual audiences with diplomats and weekly conversations with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

This is the royal’s first Christmas since the death of her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, at age 99 on April 9.

It’s not known where Prince William and Kate Middleton will be spending Christmas.

Kate recently hosted “Royal Carols: Together At Christmas”. The service, set to be broadcast on Christmas Eve, recognizes and celebrates the incredible work of individuals and organizations who have stepped up to support their communities throughout the pandemic.