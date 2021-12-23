Andy Cohen opened up about his second battle with COVID-19. On Monday’s episode of Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show, “Andy Cohen Live!”, the TV host revealed that he had to part ways from his 2-year-old son Benjamin for 10 days while he isolated.

READ MORE: Andy Cohen ‘All Better Now’ After Testing Positive For COVID-19 For The Second Time, Despite Being Fully Vaccinated

“I quarantined in the house. The first day was really drought and he was really upset and he wanted to hug me so badly,” Cohen explained to his Radio Andy co-host John Hill. “Thankfully, what wound up happening was we tried cohabitating and he was not getting the message that he could not come near me and it was serious. It was really upsetting. And he wound up going out to Long Island with his nanny.”

“We quite literally separated,” Cohen said. “It was not pretty. It was not pretty.” READ MORE: Nick Cannon Raises Eyebrows With Shocking Answer To Andy Cohen’s Question About His ‘Favourite Baby Mama’ Fortunately, Cohen and Ben were able to reunite just in time for the holidays. The celeb dad has been sharing some father-son moments on his Instagram Stories. On Wednesday, Ben expressed his excitement about Santa Clause visiting his school in a series of adorable clips that were posted. He also listed a bunch of goodies like Christmas trees, lollipops, and candy canes that would fill his festive day with cheer.

“Yes, it’s gonna be a great day. To be continued, Santa’s coming,” Cohen added to the toddler’s remarks.

The radio host announced that he’s “all better now” on Monday. “I woke up this morning to a negative PCR test. So I did my 10 days, this is day 10, and I get to be reunited with Ben.” READ MORE: Andy Cohen Addresses Rumours Lindsay Lohan Will Be On ‘Real Housewives Of Dubai’