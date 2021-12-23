Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their kids Archie and Lilibet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are giving fans a rare look inside their family life with their adorable 2021 Christmas card.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the first photo of their baby daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana, who was born on June 4.

Meghan lifted the giggling baby in the air as Harry sat with 2-year-old Archie Harrison on his lap for the photo, which was taken over the summer by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at the couple’s home in Santa Barbara, California.

The family donned casual ensembles for the snap, with Harry and Meghan both wearing jeans while Archie and Lili wore white.

The message on the card read: “Happy Holidays… This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honour and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.”

Photo: HSH Alexi Lubomirski

The card was first shared by Team Rubicon, which is a nonprofit supported by Harry and Meghan “that utilizes the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams.”

Founded in 2010, Team Rubicon has deployed across the United States and around the world to provide immediate relief to those impacted by disasters and humanitarian crises.

A message from Harry and Meghan’s team read, “This holiday season, Archewell Foundation is supporting organizations that are uplifting and strengthening families.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had the opportunity to connect with Team Rubicon earlier this year during their visit to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. They were moved by Task Force Liberty, home to 10,000 Afghan refugees, and their donation will support resettlement sites like TF Liberty across the country, particularly as they find permanent homes for Afghan refugees in 2022.”

Harry and Meghan are celebrating their second Christmas in California this year after stepping down as senior royals in March 2020.