Jay-Z compared his wife Beyoncé to the late Michael Jackson during a recent Twitter Spaces chat with Alicia Keys and host Rob Markman.

The “99 problems” rapper sparked an online frenzy after saying: “Bey’s gonna be mad at me for saying this but Michael Jackson never had a Coachella,” referencing the Destiny’s Child hitmaker’s incredible 2018 performance at the music festival.

“She’s an evolution of him because she watched him when she was 9,” Jay-Z added, insisting their kids would also watch them and take things to the next level.

The comments got quite the reaction online:

The topic: Beyoncé is the best performer Locals and some moonwalkers: “Michael Jackson had people fainting” “his crowds were big” Like ok??? Let’s stay on topic cause Beyoncé has crowds just as big or bigger She’s the highest grossing black touring artist EVER for a reason🥴 https://t.co/omq0Bla3Ak pic.twitter.com/SWOAq9v3F0 — 👑 ℚ𝕦𝕖𝕖𝕟 𝕊𝕙𝕒𝕪 👑 (@Queen_ShayBae) December 22, 2021

and the end of the mf day .. michael jackson is the still the king of pop and beyoncé is still the first lady of music. at the end of the day, both of them are legends and made their mark on the industry. thanks for coming to me ted talk. pic.twitter.com/PXQvf9LcZA — josh. (@1814JOSH) December 23, 2021

Beyonce will never be Michael Jackson. You're right. And Michael Jackson wasn't Beyonce. Both legendary. Both have legendary accomplishments. Both changed the game. Both are/were untouchable. But two different artists in two different times. pic.twitter.com/2qRGHWmeJ0 — Kai 🍫 (@KND_KAI_DENIM) December 23, 2021

This is for everybody, especially all the disrespectful Beyoncé stans that tries to say Michael Jackson couldn't sing or wasn't a good vocalist. Don't speak on this man unless you've studied his abilities. https://t.co/ZDbFIDfjSK — sabby 🥀 (@whoisitbad_) December 23, 2021

This whole Beyoncé & Michael Jackson conversation hurts my heart given that he had so much admiration for her. She'd never disrespect Michael Jackson the way I'm seeing some people on here disrespect him. Beyoncé didn't say anything about this matter at all, so why attack her? pic.twitter.com/ChWB08wG1c — D.A. Morrison (@morrisondauthor) December 23, 2021

Comparing Michael Jackson and Beyoncé is something JayZ should never really do. 🤷🏾‍♀️ — 🩺🧑🏾‍🎄Fa la la la Sassenach🎄 (@omwill3) December 23, 2021

This isn’t the first time Jay-Z has made comparisons between his wife and the late King of Pop, who passed away in 2009 at age 50.

He previously said during a 2011 interview with Miami’s “99 Jamz”: “What I’ve learned from her is similar to what I learned from Mike [Jackson].

“I know that’s blasphemy to compare the two because Mike was such an innovator — but I think she’s like the second coming. The hard work and the dedication that she puts into her shows… It just makes you want to work harder at your craft. She’s like a machine,” Entertainment Weekly reported at the time.