Jay-Z compared his wife Beyoncé to the late Michael Jackson during a recent Twitter Spaces chat with Alicia Keys and host Rob Markman.

The “99 problems” rapper sparked an online frenzy after saying: “Bey’s gonna be mad at me for saying this but Michael Jackson never had a Coachella,” referencing the Destiny’s Child hitmaker’s incredible 2018 performance at the music festival.

“She’s an evolution of him because she watched him when she was 9,” Jay-Z added, insisting their kids would also watch them and take things to the next level.

The comments got quite the reaction online:

This isn’t the first time Jay-Z has made comparisons between his wife and the late King of Pop, who passed away in 2009 at age 50.

He previously said during a 2011 interview with Miami’s “99 Jamz”: “What I’ve learned from her is similar to what I learned from Mike [Jackson].

“I know that’s blasphemy to compare the two because Mike was such an innovator — but I think she’s like the second coming. The hard work and the dedication that she puts into her shows… It just makes you want to work harder at your craft. She’s like a machine,” Entertainment Weekly reported at the time.