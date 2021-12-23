“Grey’s Anatomy” may be returning for yet another season if talks with ABC are successful.

The series is currently airing its 18th season, but the network is now looking to renew the series for another season and has approached Ellen Pompeo to return, via Deadline.

Pompeo has been open in the past about wanting to bring her time at “Grey’s Anatomy” to a close when she renewed her contract for the season 18. The actress is one of three remaining original cast members, including Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr., who are said to have renewed their contracts for multi-year deals.

“We’re thrilled to have [‘Grey’s Anatomy’] on the lineup. It’s a gift,” President of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals told Deadline in September. “As long as all of the producers and Ellen [Pompeo] feel like there are meaningful stories to tell, we’re going to continue to do the show.”